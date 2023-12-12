This victory he achieved at La Pista has been especially sweet for Moisés. The curious thing is that it was not because he got the song right, although it was obviously essential, but because of the surprise he received in the duel against Óscar related to the button. For once…he was the fastest!

When the first fragment played, the man from La Rioja made the gesture of knowing the answer but regretting that he was going to lose because his rival was going to get it right first. When he realized that it was his turn, he was very expressive with his joy: “Wait, I gave it to him!” Oscar responded: “Man of little faith.”

Along the way, Moisés surprised by breaking his voice to sing Bette Davis eyes. Although he tried to sing more, Roberto Leal stopped him and gave him five seconds. Hit play!