The UN General Assembly has approved by a large majority a resolution calling on Israel for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the guarantee of access for reasons humanitarian”. 153 member countries voted in favor and 10 countries voted against, including, in addition to Israel, the United States, the Czech Republic and Austria. Italy abstained along with 22 other countries, including Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary.

The resolutions of the General Assembly have political weight but are not binding. The Assembly had already voted on a resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in October which was adopted with 121 votes in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions. Instead, last week the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip: the resolutions approved by the Security Council, unlike those of the General Assembly are binding under the Charter of the United Nations, the founding document of the organization. However, the permanent members of the Security Council, namely China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States, can veto and block such resolutions.