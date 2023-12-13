The UN approves a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Yesterday evening, Tuesday 12 December, the UN General Assembly approved by a large majority a resolution calling on Israel for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the guarantee of access for humanitarian reasons”.

The resolution, which is not binding, was approved from 153 member countries: 10 against while 25 abstained, including Italy.

Among the countries that voted against, in addition to Israel, were the United States, the Czech Republic and Austria. In addition to Italy, however, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary abstained.

During the debate at the UN, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan accused UN agencies of blocking the access of further aid: “A ceasefire would only benefit terrorists. If this is your solution do you think it brings peace? I don't know how anyone can look in the mirror and support a resolution that doesn't even mention condemnation of Hamas. To bring peace, condemn Hamas and ask for the hostages to be released.”

American Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also held the same opinion, declaring: “We agree that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is terrible, that civilians need food and aid and that they must be protected online with international humanitarian law. We support some components of this resolution, and we support speaking with one voice to condemn Hamas for the October 7 attacks. Why is it so difficult?”.

The approval of the resolution was welcomed by Hamas which called for “respect” for the result of the UN vote, urging the international community to “continue to put pressure” on what it defined as the “occupation forces”.

The UN Assembly had already voted on a draft to ask for a “humanitarian truce”, which had received 121 votes in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions.

Last week, however, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Security Council resolutions, unlike those of the General Assembly, are binding under the United Nations Charter.