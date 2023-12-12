The British Parliament has approved the Government’s bill to forcibly relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda, East Africa, while their claims are assessed in the UK. The plan has been at the center of the immigration management policies of Conservative Party governments for some time now, but has so far never been implemented due to several rulings by British courts and the European Court of Human Rights ( ECHR). The law voted on today proposes the plan again with some changes that should prevent it from being blocked again by the courts.

Today’s vote was considered one of the biggest challenges for the government of Rishi Sunak, in office since last year: it was used to measure his consensus in the Conservative Party, which is far behind its centre-left opponents, the Labor Party, in the polls. The proposal had been criticized by both the more moderate and the more radical Conservatives, and due to divisions among parliamentarians the possibility that it would not be approved was considered very real. In the end he obtained 313 votes in favor and 269 against.

Moderate Conservatives had raised doubts about the costs, respect for human rights and the actual applicability of a plan that had previously been repeatedly blocked in court. The radicals instead wanted measures to be included to prevent asylum seekers from being able to appeal against their transfer.

The plan had already been blocked by the ECHR and the British Supreme Court. Among the Conservatives who criticized the new bill is Suella Braverman, Minister of the Interior between 2022 and 2023. During her mandate she was one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the project to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, proposed initially by Boris Johnson’s government in 2022.

On December 5, the United Kingdom and Rwanda signed a treaty preventing Rwanda from transferring asylum seekers to other countries. The fact that between 2013 and 2018, when an agreement between the Rwandan and Israeli governments similar to that proposed by the British government was in force, Rwanda rejected several people who had applied for asylum in Israel was one of the reasons why the Supreme Court rejected the transfer plan.

According to Interior Minister James Cleverly, appointed after Braverman’s dismissal on November 13, the new proposal would be “borderline” but still “within the framework of international law”.

The plan has always been highly criticized: not only for its cost (the British government has already paid the Rwandan government the equivalent of 160 million euros and the plan should cost almost 200 thousand euros per migrant), but also because in its versions initial breaches of British human rights law and the European Convention on Human Rights. What was supposed to be the first flight to Rwanda had been blocked by an intervention by the ECHR, which exists to enforce the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the most important European treaty for the recognition of human rights human, civil and political, and had stopped the plane while it was already on the take-off runway.