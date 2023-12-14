Two free packs are coming soon to EA Sports FC 24, with which you can obtain new player cards for your team in Ultimate Team.

The weekend is approaching, and we bring you another joy for EA Sports FC 24. This time it is not a new campaign (although Dynasties is already on its last legs), but rather a gift that you can get in any version of the game .

You definitely need to make some changes to your Ultimate Team team. Remember that the winter update (now available) applies 94 new elements, new faces and other new features.

Of course, you should know that these news have not yet reached EA Sports FC 24. There is no scheduled date, but it is expected to be in the next few days.

Do you want to get EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Overview completely free? Well, pay attention, because this is what we know about this new leaked promo.

Two new free packs arrive at EA Sports FC 24 UT

This promo is NOT available yet. However, the Twitter/X account FUT24News (very reliable) has revealed the first details and everything indicates that they will be confirmed soon.

It is very similar to the Jumbo envelope promo, with the difference that here we are talking about two envelopes or UT packages totally free.

For now, Release date for both packages unknown in Ultimate Team. However, it is expected to be before Christmas at EA Sports FC 24.

The first gift is a Player Pack +85which you can get if you play Ultimate Team (in EA FC 24) for 30 days. That is, a month giving this game mode a go.

If you succeed, you will get this free package, which Includes the following:

2 player cards +85 Vanguard/Centurions/Thunderstruck/FC Pro/Triple Threat. 85 unique gold player cards. 1 +87 player card.

As for the second, it is a Player Pack +84, which is called Welcome to the team. It's much easier to get, because They will give it to you when you play Ultimate Team for 3 days in EA Sports FC 24.

What does this second free envelope include? We reveal them:

Includes 1 +84 Vanguard/Centurions/Triple Threat/FC Pro Live/Thunderstruck player card. 12 unique gold players, with a minimum of 1 with +85.

We remind you that you can still claim a free UEFA EURO 2024 player for your team in Ultimate Team, until January 16. And you can also get this Jumbo Pack of unique gold players for FREE Until december 31.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? If so, take a look at these guides: The new Meta to always score a goal, Everything you need to know about the Dynasties promo, or Meta Cards that are very cheap and great.