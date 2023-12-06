The Tuscan Cigar returns to Italian hands: Montezemolo, Gnudi, Regina and Valli buy it back

“Certain loves don’t end, they take immense turns and then return” sang Antonello Venditti in 1991. And today this sound echoes in the Sigaro Toscano factories. Because Leaf BidCo, in the hands of a group of investors made up of Luca di Montezemolo, Piero Gnudi, Aurelio Regina and Francesco Valli, decided to take over 50.01% of the historic factory and therefore become the sole shareholders. To do this they had to buy the shares from the American fund Apollo for around 108 million in total, including the renegotiation of the debt. To do this they relied on a pool of banks made up of Mps, Bpm, Bper, Db and Cassa di Ravenna.



Briefly the history of the Tuscan Cigar Manufacture. The private equity fund Apollo took over the holding Seci, owned by the Maccaferri family, which held the shares in the cigar factory, in December last year. The Bolognese family, in fact, had been declared insolvent due to over 800 million euros in debt. Apollo had purchased 50.01% of the shares, leaving the remainder to Leaf BidCo. The American fund also has a share of Palazzo Zambeccari available. The dossier is in the hands of the company’s trustees. Apollo had offered 200 million to take over Seci in the summer of last year, when the Maccaferris were working on the composition plan. The family, however, had rejected the offer of the fund and all the others (from Carlyle on down) who had come forward. Then came the bankruptcy decision, first requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, and then approved by the Court.

And the curators had harshly attacked the management of Seci, targeting the absolute lack “of an adequate organisational, administrative and accounting structure”. The curators pointed the finger at the total overlap between shareholders and managers of the company, an inadequate delegation system and the lack of impartiality requirements of the bodies responsible for monitoring. The auditors say that the accounts of a group with a billion in turnover were audited by a natural person and not by an auditing firm. Also for this reason the company had delayed in certifying the state of failure which led to its bankruptcy. Hence the request for 322 million in damages to the former directors, which Apollo had taken charge of. Thus the history of the holding company created by the Maccaferri family came to an end in 1949 to bring together all the assets of an empire that has now changed hands.

The operation with which Seci returned entirely to Italian hands was handled by Ernst & Young and the firm legal Chiomenti, as Il Sole 24 Ore writes. The company’s management board met yesterday, December 4, under the leadership of Luca di Montezemolo, has designated Marco Nuzzo, Matteo Tamburini and Francesco Valli to replace the three directors indicated by the Court of Bologna. Stefano Mariotti was confirmed in the role of CEO.

Despite the complications among the majority shareholders, Manifatture Sigaro Toscano never stopped its activity. 2022 ended with a turnover of 123 million euros, recording a growth of 5% compared to 2021, and a net profit of 17.2 million. Despite the impact of rising energy tariffs and the cost of tobacco, the company continued unabated. In the past year, 232 million cigars were sold in 40 countries, with exports representing 25% of the total and with constant growth in recent years. The main outlet markets include Turkey, Germany, Spain and France, to which the United States has been added since 2018. Currently, Mst has 400 employees, of which 180 are workers, and holds 92% of the market share in Italy.

Now, with the stability of the shareholding in the hands of a consolidated group of shareholders, the company can embark on a more solid development path and, eventually, address the issue of listing, a topic close to Luca di Montezemolo’s heart.

