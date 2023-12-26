Suara.com – Telkomsel, through its digital survey platform, tSurvey.id, expands research access for all groups, including academics.

This made Telkomsel officially establish strategic cooperation with the Faculty of Economics and Business, Gadjah Mada University (FEB UGM).

Both parties are committed to developing research services for academic circles to support research progress in Indonesia.

Through this strategic collaboration, FEB UGM is a pioneer in improving the quality of academic research with tSurvey.id.

Some of the special services developed by tSurvey.id together with FEB UGM is the provision of data sources in the form of surveys for academic research purposes.

Apart from that, the provision of a digital survey platform to meet research data needs, as well as opening up opportunities for research collaboration or joint research, both with FEB UGM students and lecturers.

Telkomsel tSurvey.id x FEB UGM. (Telkomsel)

Vice President Data Solutions Telkomsel Alfian Manullang said, Telkomsel's strategic collaboration through tSurvey.id with FEB UGM is a real step in maximizing potential and improving the quality of research in the academic environment.

“Telkomsel hopes to encourage the use of telco data insight for accurate and fast surveys that are more easily accessible to all groups to support the accelerated progress of Indonesian education and research in an inclusive and sustainable manner,” he explained.

Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business, Gadjah Mada University, Prof. Dr. Didi Achjari, SE, M.Com., Ak., CA. hopes to make it easier for the academic community to obtain data for research needs.

In the scope of academic research, data is an important element whose processing must comply with applicable regulations regarding privacy and data protection.

“We hope that concerns regarding data can be resolved with this collaboration so that it can be beneficial for FEB UGM and also tSurvey,” he said.

Since May 2022, tSurvey.id has focused on serving the enterprise or large corporation segment, and other social research institutions.