Matthew Perry (cordonpress)

More than a month after the actor's death, yesterday the true cause of Matthew Perry's death was revealed.

More than a month after his death and after an extensive autopsy of the body, Yesterday the true cause of Matthew Perry's death was revealed., the iconic “Friends” actor. First let's remember that the actor lost his life on October 28, 2023 and after revealing some details about his death, it was confirmed that Chandler was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home.

Until now, only the possibility that he was drowned in his own jacuzzi yesterday was taken into account. It was confirmed that the effects of a drug also had to do with it. More specifically, due to the effects of Ketamine.

Matthew Perry como Chandler Bing

What are the effects of the drug?

The autopsy report revealed drowning, followed by coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, as contributing factors to the actor's death. Regarding Ketamine, it was noted that This drug is used more and more frequently to combat depression. From all official reports, The death of Matthew Perry is considered accidental, so the suicide of the 54-year-old actor at his home in California is ruled out.

It is worth highlighting how a data no less than During the last decades, Matthew Perry struggled with depression and in his autobiography titled “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing”, he revealed some of the deepest secrets of his past.as well as the stormy episodes in his life involving alcohol and prescription drug abuse.