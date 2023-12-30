You may have never heard of or seen this feature, but Netflix has a “hidden” button for many users to receive new features. And the best of all is that you can try them before other users who do not have the possibility of enjoying this tab. It is basically a tool of the streaming platform that is used to test functionalities and receive test progress.

If you are one of those who have a Netflix subscription to enjoy its movies and series, you may be interested in being part of the group of lucky ones who receive new features before others. Within the platform settings, a feature is “hidden” that many have not noticed. We refer to the tab Participation in tests. If you've never seen it, here you have all the details.

Furthermore, it must be clear that Netflix is ​​not the only company that tests its next new features on a few users. Hence, closed or public betas are launched so that users can test the updates before they are available to everyone. And all with the aim of checking that everything is in order and correcting possible errors from these updates.

What is it for on Netflix?

Inside Netflix settings It can be found as just another button, which is why many users have not even noticed this peculiar section. In short, it is an option to be part of the group of users that are included in the tests and advances made by the streaming service. What does this mean? That before a new Netflix feature is released, you can receive it before many and try it before it is available to everyone. Specifically, the following is explained:

«Participate in tests to improve the Netflix experience and view potential changes before they are available to all subscribers (settings do not include testing related to security, anti-fraud, or enforcement of the Netflix Terms of Use).

Furthermore, activating this box (if this option appears) is very simple. You just have to follow a series of steps from the Netflix account settings. However, this tab does not appear in the version for mobile phones, tablets and Smart TVs, so you will have to go directly to the web version from a browser:

Sign in to Netflix from the browser. Go to your profile. Tap on your photo tab. Choose Account. Scroll to Setting. Click on Participation in tests. Activate the “Include me in tests and previews” button.

If it was activated without you doing anything, it means that you are already receiving different news before many other Netflix subscribers. And all because, generally, in already selected accounts it is activated automatically. However, if you don't want any of this, it's as easy as deactivating this button. This way, you will have a standard experience again.