The assault trial of Jonathan Majors has begun and we already have the first details of what promises to be a very high-profile event.

Jonathan Majors, recognized for his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki, is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend a few months ago. For now, the differences between the defense and the prosecution are very wide but little by little we will know everything that happened.

The actor was arrested in New York on March 25 after his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, 30, alleged she was assaulted. Jonathan Majors, in turn, filed a counter-complaint against Jabbari, alleging that she attacked him, although the prosecution decided not to prosecute her.

Versions of the incident differ radically.

According to the prosecution, Jonathan Majors exercised cruelty and manipulation on Jabbari, unleashing psychological abuse that culminated in physical assault when she discovered an infidelity.

Prosecutor Michael Perez claims Majors snatched Jabbari’s phone, causing bruising and pain, and violently pushed her into a vehicle, all captured on camera.

In contrast, the defense led by Priya Chaudhry alleges that it was Jabbari who attacked the Marvel actor, tearing his clothes in a fit of fury. This is the defense’s argument:

“Jonathan Majors’ life of hard work was coming to fruition and her career seemed unstoppable until her relationship with Jabbari ended and she made these false accusations. This is a man who spent 30 years working hard to get to where he was on March 25th. A man with the world at his fingertips. This is a case about the end of a relationship, not a crime. at least not one that Mr. Majors committed. In revenge, he made these false accusations to ruin Mr. Majors and take away everything he worked for his entire life.”

The defense describes the case as the end of a relationship, accusing Jabbari of fabricating the allegations to ruin Majors, who has faced professional consequences, being removed from projects and cut off from his management company and public relations team.

The trial, expected to last two weeks, will include testimony from Jabbari, although it is unclear whether Jonathan Majors will give his side.

Consequences.

This case has had an impact on Jonathan Majors’ career, since he has lost some films that he was going to shoot. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has not yet commented, but the situation could change depending on the outcome of the trial. Since there are rumors that indicate that the company could be looking for replacements for the role of Kang, a prominent character in future productions. The situation is volatile and could have a major impact on the actor and the future of the MCU.

