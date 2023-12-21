The trend of buying refurbished mobile phones has already reached Spain

Throughout 2021 alone, the refurbished mobile phone sales segment experienced growth of 13.2%. In fact, according to the data published by the SMAAART survey, 44% of Spaniards have purchased a phone with these characteristics. In addition, 58% said they were planning their purchase soon.

The survey, carried out on a sample rate of 1,500 Spaniards aged between 18 and 65, also shed light on the reasons behind this increasingly deep-rooted trend.

The purchase of refurbished mobile phones is growing, but what are the reasons?

Environmental commitment is one of the main reasons why more and more people opt for specialized intermediaries such as Back Market. 66% of consumers surveyed emphasize reducing pollution by extending the useful life of phones. The popularization of the purchase and sale of second-hand electronic devices has serious implications since more than 80% of the environmental footprint of this type of products is generated solely and exclusively during the manufacturing process.

However, one of the great limitations has to do with the mistrust that this type of acquisitions still arouse today. This is stated by 32% of the total, who recognize that their main obstacle when purchasing a refurbished product has to do with the doubts that arise regarding its durability and, in the case of electronic devices, with battery autonomy. Although conditioned mobile phones may have a warranty, 17% of those surveyed have doubts about it or consider that this tends to be too short.

On the other hand, 39% of the total prefer to opt for online platforms to make this type of purchases, 33% use specialized physical stores and 11% opt for specific establishments of telephone operators.

At the demand level, the supplier that leads the first position in transactions is still Apple whose phones represent more than half of all refurbished devices worldwide.

Refurbished devices: What exactly are they?

We have reviewed some of the key points of this increasingly relevant market segment, but what exactly are refurbished mobile phones?

Although most understand that this is a second-hand alternative, not everyone knows that these devices have been returned to the manufacturer and undergone a reconditioning process before being put on sale again. The result is cheaper alternatives, with a “pre-owned” category and previously supervised by specialized professionals.

Acquiring this type of device represents certain advantages that go beyond making a contribution to sustainability. It also gives access to significant long-term financial savings through pre-owned models whose durability and reliability is often materialized in a specific warranty from the manufacturer or distributor. In the end, the consumer gets a phone that works properly, has a reasonable lifespan, and has a lower retail price.