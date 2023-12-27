Better late than never. This is what the people affected by this Treasury error that they have now decided to compensate may think. 56 years ago, the Tax Agency made a mistake with workers in various sectors and now they have opted to compensate by allowing these affected people to request a refund.

We go back to the years from 1967 to 1978. Approximately a decade where workers in the construction, metallurgy and trade sector They were paying more taxes to the Treasury.

Up to 4,000 euros of reimbursement to those affected

Those workers who were in one of the affected sectors on that date may request a extraordinary returnwhich can reach up to around 4,000 euros.

The reason is that they were paying 100% tax for future pensions, but only 75% corresponded to them. That is to say, an additional 25% was charged to all workers in those sectors during that time. A large amount of taxes that the Treasury was collecting too much without almost anyone knowing.

At the beginning of 2023, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that opened the door for retirees to be able to request this refund in their personal income tax.

The problem is that there is a limited time to request this refund. Treasury only allows do so in statements that have not prescribed. That is, in the last five years. Those from the years 2018 to 2022.

Those who may be affected will currently be retired. If this is your case or that of someone close to you, you can access the Tax Agency website to request this refund.

To do this you must modify some of the last statements. You will need to access the Treasury websitewith one of the usual methods such as the Cl@ve PIN, the digital certificate or box 505 of the previous income.





In the complementary statements, the information on the income that goes to the pension must be modified. We will have to calculate the percentage of income for those years in which contributions were made by the mutual insurance company and subtract 25%. At the same time, the necessary documentation will have to be provided to justify the change, such as work life.

A Treasury error that can now be rewarded. Only half a century has passed and the Supreme Court has had to intervene to offer a solution.

Imagen | Josh Appel

In Xataka | The Treasury notifications were understood by (almost) no one. So the organization has decided to simplify the language