Sending or receiving money instantly between friends, family or acquaintances is the main function of Bizum. The problem? That daily and monthly payments, or even annual payments, have a limit. In fact, if the amount of 10,000 euros per year is exceeded, it must be declared to the Treasury if you want to avoid a fine. However,what is the daily and monthly limit?

Bizum payments have made it easier than ever to send money to people you know. However, not everyone knows the maximum amount that can be sent. The service itself sets a limit on daily or monthly amounts, but keep in mind that your bank can set its own limits. In this case, it is time to know the maximum amount that Bizum provides between individuals.

Bizum limits per day and month

This immediate payment service sets its own limits between individuals. And this is something that not everyone takes into account. For example, when trying to make a Bizum from the bank's own application, the limit per operation does appear. There is a minimum of €0.50 and a maximum amount of €1,000. But, the thing is that the daily and monthly amount is also limited.

It must be taken into account that a limited number of operations can be carried out daily, as well as a limit on the maximum amount. In this case, this service sets the maximum in €2,000 daily. So you will not be able to send more than that amount to your contacts.

Regarding the quantity monthly total, it is established that each month you can send a maximum amount per Bizum of €5,000. Nothing else. So it is another limit that must be taken into account. Beyond these amounts, you will have to resort, for example, to bank transfers or other methods such as PayPal to send money. And all this from the point of issue.

And when you receive a Bizum?

On the other hand, there is the part of receiving money from other contacts. Is there a maximum amount? The answer is yes, there is also a limit. And in this case, the truth is that they are the same as when the money arrives without you requesting it. You can receive up to a maximum of 60 operations per month and up to 2,000 euros per day, but not beyond these amounts.

These limits, for example, change if you are going to buy online. And all because these conditions are established between individuals. In Bizum there is no limit to the maximum amount when making online purchases. This will depend on the limit that is associated with what you have set with your bank. Normally, this can be modified from the bank's own application.

However, it must be clear that, when exceed the threshold of 10,000 euros per year, it must be declared before the Treasury. If not, you may be fined between 600 euros and 50% of the amount you had sent. And when the origin of the money cannot be justified, the fine is even worse: from 60,000 euros to more than 150,000 euros.