The Tax Agency wants the Income to be done only online. Exclusively. In a move that had not been previously announced, the Council of Ministers published a new measure today in the BOE. One which seeks to make it mandatory to make the Income by electronic means.

The Treasury insists on forcing the declaration to be made online. On page 36 of today's BOE, it reads that “it is legally stated that the obligation to declare may be established through electronic means.” It does not mean that this obligation has already been established, but that this possibility is kept in view of the next Income Tax campaigns.

It is not yet confirmed for the 2023 Income. “It is necessary and urgent that this express legal authorization exists before the next Income Campaign begins and the order regulating the personal income tax declaration model corresponding to the year 2023 is approved,” states the BOE.

That is to say, what the Tax Agency is doing is creating the ground to be able to enable the obligation. One that comes with an important condition.

What happens to those who need help? The Treasury adds a qualification to the measure: “as long as the Tax Administration ensures personalized attention to taxpayers who require assistance in completing the declaration by such means.” That is to say, although doing it online is going to be mandatory, it is formally stated that there will be an alternative for older people or those who need help.

In 2019 it was already tried. It is not the first time that the Tax Agency wants to make filing the declaration online mandatory. In 2019 they published a Ministerial Order that established this, but the Spanish Association of Tax Advisors denounced it and finally managed to have the case reach the Supreme Court.

And the Supreme Court annulled the Treasury Order. On July 20, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled on the previous attempt by the Tax Agency to force income tax to be filed online. The highest judicial body annulled several articles, pointing out that “the General Tax Law recognizes the right, not the obligation, of citizens to use electronic media, as well as the duty of the Administration to promote their use.” We will see what happens this year if the Treasury decides to continue ahead.

In the BOE itself, the Tax Agency points to this Supreme Court ruling but argues that the corresponding modifications have been introduced “in order to resolve the regulatory deficiency noted; based on the practical reality that has been revealed in the Tax Income Campaigns. the last ten years.”

In Xataka | The Treasury notifications were understood by (almost) no one. So the organization has decided to simplify the language