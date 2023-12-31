After last night's draw against Genoa, the defender explained: “They say we are the strongest, but look at those who left: they were very strong. They say we have to win the championship by a landslide, but Juventus spent 200 million on Vlahovic , Chiesa and Bremer, while we took zero parameters. Let's try to be a little balanced in our judgments”

Andrea Ramazzotti

December 30, 2023 (change at 11:19) – MILAN

He doesn't speak often, but when he does, it's never banal. Just to clarify, at the beginning of February he said: “In Europe we can surprise” and then the team reached the final, losing against City. Last night at Ferraris, when he appeared in front of the cameras to comment on the draw against Genoa, Francesco Acerbi confirmed that he is someone… with an easy title. “It's a point earned, obtained on a difficult pitch” he said before expanding the discussion: “They say we are the strongest, but look at those who left. Brozovic, Handanovic, Dzeko and Lukaku were very strong. They say we have to win the championship by a landslide, but Juventus spent 200 million on Vlahovic, Chiesa and Bremer, while we took zero parameters. Let's try to be a little balanced in our judgements”. An unequivocal message and it's not even too difficult to understand who was the main player recipient of these words.

MAX AND THE FAVORITE

—

Rereading Acerbi's thoughts, the first aspect to analyze is that linked to the role of favorite in the championship: Marotta and Allegri continue to “replace” it practically since the beginning of the season or in any case since Napoli and Milan have lost ground compared to the top. A few weeks ago Lautaro had sidestepped the topic by saying “that the road is still long and that there are other strong teams like Milan and Napoli”. Acerbi, on the other hand, Juventus hasn't forgotten her and has actually focused his speech on the Lady because the ranking at the moment speaks clearly and because tonight, in the event of a victory against Roma, the Bianconeri could return to -2 from the top , postponing the awarding of the winter champion title for another week. The words of the former Lazio centre-back have the objective of putting pressure on the Bianconeri in view of the confrontation with Mourinho and have highlighted not the low-cost transfer market of the Lady last summer (when Inter sold Onana and Brozovic, paying the cards of Pavard , Frattesi, Bisseck, Arnautovic and Carlos Augusto), but the sumptuous one of the previous windows, with the shots placed in attack, thanks to the former Viola, and in defense, with the former Granata stolen from Inter. This is why, according to Acerbi, Allegri (never mentioned) cannot hide and only talk about fourth place as the objective.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

BALANCE AND WALKING

—

The Milanese defender, who will turn 36 in just over a month, now knows the implications of the world of football. He has worn the shirts of important teams like Milan and Lazio and knows what it means to manage the pressure that comes from the outside in a locker room. In Pinetina no one has hidden the second star objective from day one, from President Zhang to Inzaghi, while in other places they have deliberately kept the bar lower. Acerbi is not afraid of this pressure and knows that the group is mature enough to handle it. At the same time, however, he noted that the Nerazzurri scudetto is an objective that is taken for granted by too many parties and neither he nor the other leaders of the dressing room like this “game”. Who are not fans of certain debates in the media and on social media, but who also don't want the eventual triumph at the end of the year to be classified as a… health walk due to the lack of worthy opponents. For this reason Acerbi asked for “balance in judgements”. Against Inter, but also against the others competing for the title. Juventus above all.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED