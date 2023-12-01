The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ directed by George Miller again, has arrived meeting expectations. Retains the radical desert and gasoline aesthetic of its predecessorand brims with all the elements with which the film starring Charlize Theron reformulated the franchise.

This time, Anya Taylor Joy plays a young Furiosa, recently forcibly removed from the Green Place of Many Mothers and forced to swerve her way through a world of road rage, trapped in the fight for dominance of the Wasteland of Two. warlords, Dementus and Immortan Joe. She is accompanied on this journey by Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, and the trailer takes the opportunity to confirm a definitive title, ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’, and a release date: May 24, 2024.

They return to the saga some of Miller’s collaborators that we already saw in ‘Fury Road’: editor Margaret Sixel, costume designer Jenny Beavan (both Oscar winners for their work on the previous film) and musician Junkie XL. Who does not repeat is the director of photography John Seale, who is replaced by Simon Dugan. And despite the clear vocation for continuity, the first dissenting voices are already beginning to be heard regarding the appearance of this first trailer.

Some fans of the first installment, like the filmmaker Ted Geoghegan or our partner Jorge Loser have highlighted on Twitter the extremely artificial look of the film’s CGI effects shots. After the overwhelming display of live action (although it had its fair share of digital effects) of ‘Fury Road’, does this imply a marvelization of the franchise? The first trailer (and therefore, non-definitive effects) may arrive too early to give an opinion, but the truth is that the precedent of (the, on the other hand, extraordinary) ‘Three Thousand Years Waiting for You’ suggests a possible lack of effects .

