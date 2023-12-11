In Amsterdam, avid cyclists can keep up with the pace of the cars from last Friday. Since Friday, December 8, a speed limit of 30 km/h has applied in most parts of the capital. The chairman of the RAI Association, Frits van Bruggen, believes that we must move on now. He wants the same rules everywhere and therefore a maximum speed of 30 km/h in the city.

The new speed limit would only apply on roads where the lanes are not separated by a guardrail or other barrier. With the new speed limit of 30 km/h in the city, speed differences in opposite directions will become smaller and the risk of accidents should also be reduced.

Van Bruggen explains to the AD why we need to change the rules now: ‘Our cities and villages were once built to be crossed on foot, on horseback or by boat. However, there are now 18 million people living on this small piece of land, half of whom live in the city. Together we own more than 9 million cars and more than 23 million bicycles, of which 4 million are already electric. More and more other electric means of transport are being added.’

In addition, Van Bruggen believes that there will be ‘far too many’ traffic accidents in 2022. Last year, 745 people died and 20,000 were injured in Dutch traffic. “Something needs to change urgently to keep our cities livable and safe,” adds the RAI chairman. An important change must be the straightening of the traffic rules in the Netherlands.

New traffic classification in the Netherlands

“The rules are now different in every municipality, which causes chaos and uncertainty for road users,” the chairman emphasizes. The RAI Association also proposes a new traffic classification. ‘Cyclists, pedestrians and cars each get their own area to move around: from sidewalks and cycle paths to pedestrian areas, cycle streets, 30 and 50 kilometer roads.’

This should ensure better traffic flow and increased safety. ‘A hoverboard or airwheel is allowed on the sidewalk as long as it does not go faster than 10 km/h. Bicycles, mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters with a limit of 25 kilometers per hour can go together on the cycle path,” says Van Bruggen. Top Gear Netherlands has asked the police for a response. As soon as we have it, we will share the response.