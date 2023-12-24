Traffic for goods traffic was restored on Sunday at one of the four crossing points on the border between Poland and Ukraine, which had been blocked for over a month due to demonstrations by Polish farmers and truck drivers. Border guards from both countries confirmed that around 9:30 am on December 24, the gate connecting the Polish town of Medyka and the Ukrainian town of Shehyni was once again passable. According to some Ukrainian analysts, quoted by the British newspaper Guardian, on the Ukrainian side of the border there were almost 4 thousand trucks waiting to cross.

Since the beginning of November, the passage of goods by land between Poland and Ukraine was almost completely blocked by a long line of trucks: it is a form of protest started by truck drivers and then carried out above all by Polish farmers, who oppose the concessions granted by the European Union on exports of Ukrainian goods introduced following the invasion of Russia. For almost two months the demonstrators had been blocking four border crossings, allowing passage only to cars and trucks carrying humanitarian aid or loads of military vehicles: now the farmers have announced that they have interrupted the demonstration, while the truck drivers remained to block three of the four passage points.

Before the Russian invasion, which began in February 2022, Ukrainian truck drivers could only enter European Union countries with specific authorizations, and between 160 and 180 thousand permits were granted per year. Furthermore, Ukrainian transport companies could not freely enter Poland, a country where only transit was permitted.

Ukraine has long been one of the main producers of wheat and cereals, but before the war exports took place mainly by ship via the Black Sea routes, which were then interrupted due to the fighting.

From 2022 onwards, the European Union had adopted various measures to help the Ukrainian economy and, at the same time, allow European companies to continue to receive the necessary supplies, especially of seeds and cereals. Among other things, extensive liberalization of Ukrainian goods traffic was granted, and tariffs on agricultural imports from Ukraine were eliminated for a time.

In the long run, however, these measures caused several protests in some Eastern European countries and especially in Poland, where suddenly both transporters and farmers found themselves having to deal with the competition from their Ukrainian colleagues, which they considered unfair. To try to reduce the negative consequences of liberalization, in May the European Union allowed five countries – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – to limit imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia continued to block imports even after the agreement expired.

The protests of truck drivers and farmers on the border between Poland and Ukraine were one of the first issues addressed by the new Polish government led by Donald Tusk and which took office last December 12, the first not to be supported by the extreme right of Law and Justice after 8 years.