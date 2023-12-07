The United States continues to use its international influence to put China on the ropes in a trade war that has not stopped escalating in recent times. The Joe Biden administration got the Netherlands and Japan, two countries of strategic relevance in the semiconductor industry, to limit the export of advanced technologies to the Asian giant. Now another nation has entered the scene.

Companies in the United Arab Emirates, which is making a strong commitment to the development of artificial intelligence (AI), will no longer have it so easy when it comes to accessing Chinese equipment. The clearest example comes to us from G42, a group that has commercial ties with American, European and Chinese firms. This dynamic has generated concern in Washington, according to the New York Times.

The Emirati holding company G42 moves away from China at the request of the US

G42, a firm focused on artificial intelligence and cloud computing solutions, has signed agreements with the giant pharmacist AstraZeneca and the creators of ChatGPT, OpenAI. In parallel, he has also been leaning on Chinese players like Huawei to build his technological infrastructure. Here’s the problem: The United States sees several reasons to worry in this society.

A classified intelligence report cited by the aforementioned newspaper indicates that some high-level US officials fear that G42 is a way for information from their country to end up in the hands of the Chinese government or companies. It is not clear what maneuver Washington has executed, but the truth is that G42 is taking a step back in its relationship with Chinese firms, starting with Huawei.





Peng Xiao, president and CEO of G42, with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

The president of the Emirati firm, Peng Xiao, has told the Financial Times that they have begun to gradually replace Huawei’s computer equipment with equivalents. from American firms or their partners. His statements, however, have gone further. The executive has said that the firm he presides over must be very cautious when having a link with the United States. “We cannot work with both parties. We can not”.

“In order for us to advance our cherished relationship with our American partners, there is simply not much more we can do with our Chinese partners,” Xiao added. In this way, G42 ends up confirming its intentions to cut ties with Chinese companies. The big question is whether other UAE companies in a similar situation will choose the same path.

Images: Kadin Hatch | G42

In Xataka: The US short-ties NVIDIA: it will not allow it to avoid sanctions and deliver AI chips to China

In Xataka: The vote for the European Car of the Year 2024 offers a clear clue about where the future of the sector lies: in China