Xiaomi renews its mobile catalog practically every year, although among all the new products there are several families that always sweep sales, especially the Redmi Note, which has been in the top sellers in many countries for almost decades, Spain among them.

The latest success is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, which is on sale in several versions that vary in small details. That said, the cheapest model of all is the one that has 4G but boasts very top features, and that AliExpress Plaza now sells for only 225 euros with 256GB of storage capacity.

It has twice as many GB as the cheapest edition and its price does not skyrocket at all, very good news if you want a fast mobile phone for everyday use that is affordable. On Amazon, without going any further, this same mobile costs 275 euros.

All the details and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, a new mid-range with Snapdragon 732G processor, 108 megapixel camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000 mAh battery.

Furthermore, although AliExpress sells it, it does so as we say through Plaza. It is the version of the store that sells only and exclusively products that are already stored in Spain, so in just 3-5 days you can have your purchase at home.

Shipping is free, the guarantee is local and returns are obviously easier and faster than to Chinese sellers, which is why little by little the store has been giving it more prominence on key dates.

120 Hz pantallon, Snapdragon version and ultra-fast charging

Despite having a very, very low price, its technical specifications speak of a mobile that has a long way to go, several years of good performance and that also has more than enough power for Android to fly with any type of application. or game.

For example, you have a processor Snapdragon 732G. This is important because this mobile is also sold in a version with a Mediatek chip. which is somewhat less powerful than Qualcomm’s.

The 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 67W charging are the icing on the cake to make it a device that has few rivals in its same price range, where much more discreet devices are usually seen in all areas.

There are several reasons why it has become a best-seller, because it is a safe bet, and also with sales conditions that have little to envy those of stores like Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here