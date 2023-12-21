In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

In a world where mobility and versatility are key, having a powerful and portable device has become a necessity for many. This is where tablets have gained ground, especially for those who enjoy high-definition gaming, surf the internet, or need a device to work on the go.

Among these, the Xiaomi Pad 6 It stands out not only for its features, but also for its now reduced price on Amazon and AliExpress, being 70 euros cheaper: You have it for 399 euros on Amazon and for only 329 euros on Aliexpress.

The new Xiaomi tablet becomes an option to consider if you are looking for a tablet with good value for money and that does not fall short of power.

Immersive power and clarity

The Xiaomi Pad 6 redefines what we expect from a tablet. With a WQHD+ screen and one 144Hz refresh rateprovides exceptional clarity and fluidity for games, series and movies, reading, work and browsing.

In addition, this tablet takes care of your eyes with TÜV Low Blue Light certification at the hardware level, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience over extended periods of use. Whether for entertainment or productivity, the Xiaomi Pad 6 adapts perfectly to your needs.

Power is another of the strong points of the Xiaomi Pad 6. Driven by the flagship-level Snapdragon 870 processoroffers high and efficient performance, ideal for demanding tasks and advanced games.

The 8,840 mAh high-capacity battery and the 33W fast charging They ensure that the tablet is ready to accompany you on your longest days, whether creating, working or simply enjoying your favorite content.

Elegant and portable design

Not only does the Xiaomi Pad 6 stand out in performance, but also in its design. With a elegant unibody bodyand thickness of only 6.51 millimeters and a weight 490 grams, this tablet is incredibly easy and comfortable to carry. Its durable metal body and choice of three colors make it both functional and aesthetically appealing.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is not far behind. With Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band WiFi and USB type C, this tablet is equipped to stay connected and function efficiently in any situation. Whether you need to transfer files quickly or maintain a stable internet connection, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has all your needs covered.

Performance and creativity without limits

But the Xiaomi Pad 6 is a powerful tool for creation. His procesador Snapdragon 870 It seamlessly handles high-intensity tasks like 4K video editing, making it an ideal choice for creatives on the go. and with a battery that lasts up to two daysyou can take your productivity and creativity anywhere.

This price reduction makes the Xiaomi Pad 6 one of the best options on the market in terms of value for money. For 399 euros on Amazon and 329 on AliExpress, it offers features of a high-end tablet at a more accessible price.

Whether for entertainment, work or creativity, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is a smart choice for those looking for a versatile, powerful and now more affordable device than ever.

