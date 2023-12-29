Every professional needs a good work tool and, just as a hairdresser needs a good clipper and a soccer player needs good boots, those who spend eight hours a day in front of a screen also need the best keyboard and mouse possible.

For gaming there are several specialized wired models that we recommend, but for professional or day-to-day use, you will find few better options than this Mx Master 3S.

The only drawback of this mouse was its price of more than 130 euros, but now on Amazon it is reduced and, in addition, when processing the order, they reduce an additional 9.90 euros until it is only €80.74 at home with shipping free whether you have Amazon Prime or not. A piece of bargain.

The third generation of Logitech's popular MX Master wireless mouse is now on sale. The MX Master 3 comes with a system of electromagnets to move the wheel, among other new features.

Months ago this mouse also dropped to about 80 euros, but it was only for the version designed especially for Mac that only connects via Bluetooth. This version is also compatible with Logi Bolt (its connection protocol via RF using the included USB adapter).

A TOP mouse

The MX Master 3S is a minor update to the MX Master 3, but with better switches that now make even less noise and have better construction. It is a fantastically designed and finished mouse that gives a feeling of quality that very few peripherals today can provide.

One of its most striking features, in addition to its design that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand even if you have a small hand and the mouse itself is quite large, are its two wheels for infinite vertical or horizontal scrolling. They are a joy when you are scrolling through Reddit, Tumblr or Twitter.

The main wheel, located between the two buttons, is equipped with MagSpeed ​​electromagnetic technology that allows you to rotate step by step when moving slowly or release the turning mechanism automatically to advance up to 1,000 lines per second, all while maintaining silent operation.

It charges via USB-C, although this information is of little importance because it has such a long battery life that you will forget that it needs to be charged until you get the notification. You connect it for a while and that's it when this happens.

If you are looking for a comfortable mouse, excellent for browsing and working, this Logitech MX Master 3S is a fantastic choice.

