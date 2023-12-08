According to data released by the supermarket chain Waitrose, this year, sales of panettone in the United Kingdom have increased by 24 percent. Furthermore, according to the department store giant Selfridges, the English prefer the typical Italian dessert to their traditional Christmas dessert: pudding. Data against which the food editor of the Times Tony Turnbull lashed out, who wrote an article in which he criticizes panettone. The journalist said that it is “too sweet, very often heavy and overly cooked, it is only good when, close to the expiry date in April, you make a gigantic pudding by adding butter”.

The attack – “Enough with the panettone, I suspect (and hope) that the sales figures don’t tell the whole story. For starters, many people still make Christmas pudding, while no one makes their own panettone at home, so old-fashioned pudding lovers are not counted on. Furthermore, we all know that the charm of panettone, with its beautiful packaging, is not in eating it but in giving it as a gift,” Turnbull wrote.

“Aperitif together? Get a panettone. Gift for a colleague? Get a panettone. A thank you to the dog-sitter? Get a panettone. It’s like a big game of ‘pass-the-parcel’ (our ‘hot potato’, ed.) where the aim is not to be left holding the parcel on Christmas Eve.”