If you like movies that generate great tension, we recommend this Netflix thriller.

Get ready for an exciting true story of suspense and action that will not let you breathe! The Netflix thriller, The Engineer, a film based on true events, reveals one of the most shocking moments in Israel's recent history. Delve into a narrative that captures Shabak's relentless pursuit of Yehiyah Ayyash, also known as The Engineer, a bomb maker responsible for deadly attacks on Israeli buses.

This exciting thriller, released earlier this year, unfolds this story from the perspective of agents of the Shin Bet, the Israeli Security Agency. The film, from Israeli director Danny Abeckaser and producer Yoav Gross, debuted at the Mammoth California International Film Festival in March, offering a unique glimpse into one of the most critical moments in Israel's history.

The film has a great cast.

Abeckaser, a talented director and actor, born in Israel and raised in Brooklyn, embarked on this project with the mission of telling a powerful and meaningful story for his home country. Filmed entirely in Israel, this Netflix film shocks as it recounts the suicide bombings on buses that shook the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Engineer de Netflix

The Engineer not only highlights the narrative of the agents searching for Ayyash, but also offers an innovative approach by incorporating archival footage and recreations to immerse the viewer in the intensity of those events. The film seeks to explore the complex motivations behind these terrorist acts while unequivocally condemning terrorism.

It also opens a path for Israeli and Arab actors, some of whom have never acted in English-language films before. Streaming on Netflix, this film has given these actors a global audience, thereby expanding their professional horizons.

The Engineer not only entertains, but also offers an authentic and moving insight into the events of the mid-1990s, including the signing of the Oslo Accords and the dangerous infiltration of Gaza by the secret Mistaharavim unit.

Available to stream on Netflix, The Engineer is a captivating journey that illuminates a crucial part of Israel's history, highlighting bravery, perseverance and determination in the pursuit of truth. Don't miss this exciting thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.