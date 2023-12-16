Elsa Tortonda has been proclaimed the winner of La Voz 2023. The talent of Luis Fonsi's team has achieved the support of viewers and become the best voice in this country.

From the first moment she got on stage she was clear about who was going to be her coach. For her, Elsa was not the first time on the stage of La Voz since a few years ago she participated in La Voz Kids on Melendi's team.

Television has changed her life and that is something that Elsa has recognized at all times. These have been the performances that have marked her time in La Voz 2023!

I will fly, the performance with which Elsa conquered Luis Fonsi

Elsa's letter of introduction in The Voice was a burst of elegance. Her voice conquered Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco with Volaré. A topic with which the two coaches did not hesitate to turn their chair and begin the battle to stay on their team.

Elsa did not hesitate to go to Luis Fonsi's team, an idea she had already come up with from home. The Puerto Rican was happy to have gotten a great voice on his team.

Although you don't know it, the song of the pass to the Live

One of his most beautiful songs during the contest was Although you don't know it. The winner thrilled everyone with this very special version of Enrique Urquijo.

His coach, Luis Fonsi, did not hesitate to give the automatic pass to the Directos de La Voz with this performance. Even Pablo López admitted that he wanted to steal it for his team.

Without a doubt, this was one of Elsa's best performances in the contest, do you remember it?

When no one sees me, the song that makes her the winner of The Voice

Finally, we are left with the performance with which they took the victory. The talent has sung When Nobody Sees Me in the Grand Final of La Voz, a very special song.

For Elsa, this song by Alejandro Sanz was very important because he is one of her leading artists. A performance with which she has filled the set with magic and with which she has won the fifth edition of La Voz España.