This week we learned about the separation of the sculptor Lorenzo Quinn and Giovanna Cicutto after 35 years of marriage, a divorce that is not being easy, as it is taking place in the midst of a clash of complaints from both.

However, this has not been the only controversial separation that has been in the news these days. Here we compile everything that has happened. Do not miss it!

The complicated divorce between Lorenzo Quinn and Giovanna Cicutto

After 35 years of marriage, we have learned that the divorce between Lorenzo Quinn and Giovanna Cicutto is not being amicable at all, even though their love always seemed idyllic during their more than three decades of engagement.

It all started in May 2023, when the couple decided to separate. The sculptor began a relationship with another woman, which caused the outbreak of war, which is more open than ever.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have been able to exclusively access the summary of the case, which shows that Quinn has denounced Cicutto for trespassing, entering the workshop with the aim of destroying everything.

A week later, his ex-wife counterattacked and denounced him for continued psychological abuse during the relationship.

However, the accusations did not end there, as Lorenzo Quinn has also accused his ex-wife of a crime against privacy by disseminating private and intimate images of the sculptor.

Giovanna Cicutto has spoken out and acknowledged that she entered the property even though the locks had been changed, and it was thanks to a mistake by the workers.

When he entered what was his office, there was a bed and women's clothes, which were not his. She then became angry and broke one of the sculptures, according to Bea Osa.

Furthermore, we have been able to exclusively see the messages that Giovanna sent to Lorenzo Quinn threatening him, humiliating him and comparing him to his father.

The absence of Bertín Osborne with Gabriela Guillén and Fabiola Martínez

Bertín Osborne is about to become a father again, the first he will have with Gabriela Guillén, who is due on December 31.

However, the artist and the model have no relationship and, according to the messages that she has published on her social networks and that seem direct to the artist, there is no intention of having one.

Although the young woman prefers to speak out on her social networks, especially after being advised to stay out of everything to avoid more stress, she has spoken with Nacho Gay exclusively.

One of the topics was precisely the phrases that he uploads to his Instagram and, although he has said that they are from authors, he considers that they suit Bertín very well.

In addition, he has spoken about the paternity test that the artist wanted to take, and assures that no request has yet been received. Gabriela also believes that the singer has not behaved like a gentleman.

Another issue that the model has spoken about is Fabiola Martínez, with whom she has assured that she does not have any problems.

Bertín Osborne's ex-wife has experienced precisely this week one of the most important moments of her career and her Foundation. After announcing that she would be called Kike Osborne, a decision that she made together with the singer, awards took place, the first that the businesswoman has organized alone.

However, there has been an important absence: that of Bertín himself, Kike's father and vice president of the foundation. Of course, he sent a video to clarify why he had not attended, something that Fabiola Martínez also commented live on 'And now Sonsoles'.

After months without speaking, Bertín Osborne has spoken indirectly about paternity and also about the media pressure of all this time, and has made it clear that he does not know where all the commotion is coming from.

The divorce of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin

The divorce of Iñaki Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina is getting closer after they have already reached an agreement, although, as reported by Paloma García Pelayo, it has still been ratified.

The controversial points of the agreement, such as the economic one, have already been resolved. The former Duke of Palma will receive a pension of no more than 3,000 euros each month from the infanta and will not have to take care of the support of her children.

An agreement that comes many months later than expected, since in principle they were waiting for Irene Urdangarin to turn 18 so that there would be fewer obstacles, something that happened last June.

However, the process was complicated because the princess refused to pay financial compensation to the former Duke of Palma, something that will finally happen.

Nacho Gay also explained what the five key points of this divorce agreement are:

It will take place in Barcelona, ​​and not in Geneva. The only property to be shared between Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin is the apartment in Bidart. There will be a confidentiality clause, which will serve to preserve the privacy of Infanta Cristina. Child support of the ex-partner will be the responsibility of the infanta. Iñaki Urdangarin will receive a pension.

Furthermore, the former Duke of Palma will live as an anonymous person and will be able to completely rebuild his life with Ainhoa ​​Armentia, the woman who destroyed his marriage with Infanta Cristina.