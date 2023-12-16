According to initial investigations into the deaths of the three hostages accidentally killed by the Israeli army in the northern Gaza Strip, at the time they were killed the three civilians were waving an improvised white flag and were bare-chested. Despite this, the soldiers perceived them as a threat and shot at them, killing them.

The results of the investigation were reported to Israeli newspapers by an army official who remained anonymous and who described the initial findings to journalists. The Israeli soldiers on Friday were in a building in the Shejaiya neighborhood of the city of Gaza, the largest in the Strip, when the three hostages (28-year-old Yotam Haim, 26-year-old Alon Shamriz and Samer Fuad El-Talalka, 24) were exited another building several dozen meters away. The three were bare-chested, shirtless, and waving a white cloth attached to a stick.

For reasons still unknown, an Israeli soldier, when he saw the three young men coming towards him, immediately started shooting and shouted at the others: “Terrorists!”. The soldier immediately killed two of the hostages, while a third returned to the building he came from.

At that point the battalion commander ordered the fire to stop. Some soldiers who were nearby would later say that from the building where the hostage was located they could hear shouts of “help” in Hebrew. The hostage eventually exited the building, and another soldier shot him. Only at that point, as they approached, did the soldiers realize they had made a mistake.

The officer who spoke to reporters said the two soldiers who fired the shots violated the recognition protocol that must be used on occasions like this, but it was unclear whether there would be repercussions.