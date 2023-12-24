What if we didn't understand the biggest event in the MCU? What is the real future of Marvel Studios? Of course, what Thanos caused has no comparison.

The MCU is dead according to the craziest Marvel theory about Thanos' snap. After the shocking Lapse caused by the Mad Titan in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), some fans feel that this event has hindered the narrative of future stories in this shared universe. In fact, they suggest the theory that they have not been able to trace their narrative since. And that's why MCU series and movies fail more frequently than before.

In a Reddit thread, followers express concerns about how The Gap has limited plots and altered continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thanos made his snap cosmic. On the one hand, some think that every post-Lapse project should address its impact; on the other, some believe this could compromise narrative coherence.

Fans discuss alternatives to better handle the Gap at Marvel Studios, suggesting the idea of ​​dividing the stories into two sets. One, focused on the immediate period after the event. And the other, exploring the time after Thanos' snap, culminating in an Avengers-themed event. Some argue that post-Lapse stories should be more emotional and grounded, less focused on superficial action and more on personal developments.

The UCM's problem with its stories since the snap

Several suggest that the Thanos' Lapse could have been approached differently, such as preventing its occurrence through time travel, thus maintaining a solid plot but eliminating the need to explore it further. Others see the Gap as an opportunity to introduce mutants and the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although the Thanos Lapse is firmly integrated into this Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans hope that those responsible for the franchise can find a way to handle it and make the most of its potential, overcoming the narrative limitations it has posed since Avengers: Endgame (2019). Of course, they're going to have to do something. And do it now.

