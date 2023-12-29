In the depths of the Mount Edziza Park, Canada, in the territory of the Tahltan tribe, a team of archaeologists has unraveled ancient secretss. This area, known for its extensive obsidian quarries and artifact scatters near Mount Goat and the Kitsu Plateau, has become an open book of ancient history.

The thaw, in this case, has not only brought climatic problems in Canada, but also archaeological finds. During meticulous investigation, more than 50 perishable artifacts emerged from the ice. From sewn birch bark containers, wooden walking sticks, to an atlatl dart fragment and a sewn leather boot, each piece tells a story.

Imagine the footprints of ancient hunters, reflected in these objects, dating back 7,000 years. The landscape is a tapestry of obsidian artifacts, with bifaces, cores and flakes scattered throughout, offering a window into the tool-making techniques of our ancestors.

The project, supported by the BC Parks Tuition Program and the Tahltan Central Government, has collaborated closely with the Tahltan Tene Mehodihi Obsidian Discoveries Youth Hiking Group and the “The Path of Our Ancestors” exhibition.

Archaeologists, local community and park experts united for archeology in Canada

The Tahltan Stewardship Initiative

The Tene Mehodihi initiative, which means “The Way We Know” in Tāłtān, represents a bridge between the young generations and their cultural heritage. The exhibition at the University of British Columbia Archeology Laboratory has been a meeting point between archaeological results, community learning and artistic inspiration.

The discovery involves the local community, park experts, field archaeologists and numerous organizations. This synergy has allowed a deeper understanding of the Tahltan territory and its cultural significance.

This finding not only reveals the rich history of the Tahltan territory, but also highlights the importance of collaboration in research and the effects that climate change can have. The team's integrative approach, which combines indigenous wisdom with scientific methods, has opened new perspectives on how ancient communities interacted with their environment.