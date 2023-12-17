In recent weeks, the boycott that some unions have started against Tesla, the electric car company of entrepreneur Elon Musk, has expanded. The industrial action, the largest that Tesla has faced since it was founded in 2003, aims to push the company to sign a collective agreement that defines the pay, hours and benefits to which its employees are entitled, which Tesla is refusing to do so.

The strike in Sweden against Tesla began on October 27 by a group of 130 mechanics who inspect the company's cars and are affiliated to the national union IF Metall: from there the union action first extended to a series of other unions and then also to other northern European countries. Many unions joined the strike in solidarity, even without having workers directly involved in working for Tesla and “in an unusual way,” said Tommy Wreeth, head of the Swedish Workers' Union, one of those who joined the strike.

Sweden is Tesla's fifth largest market in Europe. The company has no factories in the country, but the management of its electric cars still involves numerous workers, from sales points to mechanical workshops to charging centers. In Sweden there are no national laws that define working hours or minimum wages: for decades these details have been defined in sector collective agreements, which practically all companies in the country have signed. For this reason, in Sweden, the union protest against Tesla is experienced not only on the merits of a single action, but as a way to preserve the Swedish model of management of labor relations. From there, the protest spread, first to Sweden and then to other countries.

The Swedish Workers' Union joined the action against Tesla on Wednesday, announcing it would stop all waste management services at Tesla repair shops starting December 24, saying it was doing so “to protect the integrity of Swedish collective agreements and the Swedish labor market”. Already in recent weeks many cleaners had stopped cleaning Tesla's exhibition spaces and workshops, port workers had refused to unload Tesla's goods in Swedish ports and electricians had announced that they would not carry out repairs at charging points of the company's cars.

A further development in the story occurred on Wednesday, and concerns the refusal of the workers of PostNord, a company that provides postal services in several northern European countries, to hand over license plates to the company, announced weeks ago. Tesla had sued the Swedish Transport Agency, a government agency that deals with transport, and asked to circumvent the sabotage of postal workers by withdrawing the license plates directly from the company that produced them, as a temporary measure. On Wednesday, a court ruled against Tesla, which in fact, without the collaboration of postal workers, cannot register the new cars and then deliver them to its customers (the license plates are official documents and the delivery must follow the established channels).

The industrial action against Tesla is meanwhile spreading to other countries: in Denmark 3F, the largest union in the country, announced that its dock workers and drivers would no longer transport Tesla vehicles bound for Sweden. The Finnish Transport Workers' Union did the same thing in Finland and in Norway the Fellesforbundet, the United Federation of Trade Unions, the largest Norwegian private sector union. “Even if you are one of the richest people in the world, you can't make your own rules: in the Nordic countries we have agreements on the labor market and you have to respect them if you want to do business here,” said Jan Villadsen, head of the Danish trade union 3F .