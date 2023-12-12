Revolution in Willy Wonka’s sweet factory! Since a theory that can be read on the internet changes the beloved character.

Since Willy Wonka entered the big screen in 1971, he has delighted the little ones, as he is eccentric but a genius with sweets. Although, what if behind that smile hides a dark secret? A crazy theory has turned the history of the iconic character upside down since he could be more than just an eccentric chocolatier.

Under the shadow of the mystery surrounding the famous Chocolate Factory, a terrifying theory has emerged. What if Willy Wonka is hiding a disturbing secret in the recipe for his sugary treat? The horrible truth? The candy could be made of… children!

The novel leaves some clues.

The dark tone of Roald Dahl’s original book titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from 1964 does not go unnoticed. But also, in an original draft of the book a child disappeared in the factory. The theory suggests that these “bad boys” could be the secret raw material behind Willy Wonka’s most tempting treats.

While the official story shows us Charlie Bucket as the only child who makes it to the end and inherits the factory, this theory proposes something more disturbing: that the fates of the other children could have been much more sinister. According to this revolutionary idea, Willy Wonka would have been more than just an eccentric candy maker, possibly a “serial killer” who lured children to their deaths.

But that is not all. A dark connection between candy and the mysterious nutritional wafer from the movie “Soylent Green” has left many with goosebumps. Could it be that the secret ingredient behind the irresistible flavors of Wonka and Soylent Green is… human flesh?

A mysterious serial killer hidden behind the charismatic face of Willy Wonka? Sweet children’s stories could have a much more bitter taste than we imagined. What do you think of this theory? A harmless eccentric genius or a serial killer? What do you think of this character? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

Currently, you can see the Wonka movie in theaters starring Timothée Chalamet and it is being liked quite a bit. But obviously nothing sinister is sensed in the character, since it is a very nice story about the origins of the famous chocolatier.

