Here we bring more content! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that a new event has surprised in Japan. This is the 'Pokémon Terastal Illumination' event in Japan to celebrate the launch of the second part of the DLC. Includes a light installation and interactive fan experiences, including exclusive stickers and photo opportunities with iconic Pokémon characters right outside the gate. Shibuya Station.

Following the most recent leaks, fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the channel. official Pokémon on YouTube. We won't take our eyes off it!

