We explore how The Sopranos transformed TV storytelling, inspiring 10 iconic series

In the dark and sexy universe of television, one series changed the game forever. In 1999, The Sopranos burst onto the screens, bringing a fresh and disturbing air. This iconic HBO show not only redefines the concept of the protagonist, but also becomes a beacon of inspiration for countless series. What do Breaking Bad and Mad Men have in common with Tony Soprano? Both draw on their innovative formula, but go further, exploring the depths of morally questionable characters.

The rise of complexity on screen

In an era where heroes were immaculate, the series introduces Tony: a mafia boss with moral dilemmas that arouse empathy. This antihero marked the beginning of an era, one where the viewer is intrigued, even attracted, by flawed characters.

He protagonist of the series, Tony Soprano, is the definitive archetype of the antihero on modern television. His complexity lies not only in his questionable actions, but also in his humanity and vulnerability. This balance between gangster and family man challenges the traditional perception of the protagonist, drawing viewers into his turbulent world. Tony is not just a character; He is a mirror of the internal conflicts we all face, carrying the television narrative to a level of depth unexplored until then.

Series that wouldn't be the same without The Sopranos

House (2004-2012): Dr. House, with his genius and unpleasant personality, owes a lot to Tony Soprano. Both protagonists share the ability to fascinate despite their flaws.

Ozark (2017-2022): Here, the duality between criminal life and domestic responsibilities recalls the moral tension of The Sopranos. The series ventures into the world of money laundering, maintaining the enigma of its characters.

The Shield (2002-2008): With daring narratives, this police series delves into ambiguous morality, a terrain already explored by Tony Soprano.

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020): This animated comedy delves into the emotional complexity of its protagonist, something that The Sopranos handled masterfully.

Killing Eve (2018-2022): Eve Polastri, initially a character with clear morals, descends into ethical ambiguity, a reflection of The Sopranos' legacy.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (2005-): This series takes the Sopranos formula to the realm of comedy, standing out for its morally dubious characters.

Fleabag (2016-2019): Like Tony, Fleabag features a protagonist with a rough exterior, but a deep and complex inner life.

The Wire (2002-2008): This series takes the depth of The Sopranos to a new level, exploring institutional corruption and ethical dilemmas in Baltimore.

Mad Men (2007-2015): Like Tony, Don Draper is a protagonist with an inner life full of conflicts and contradictions.

Breaking Bad (2008-2013): Walter White, with his descent into moral ambiguity, follows the path traced by The Sopranos, in a story that delves into human duality.

The lasting impact of The Sopranos

The series not only altered the television landscape, but also changed our perception of the characters. From comedy to drama, from animation to action, this series showed that complex and morally ambivalent protagonists can be not only attractive, but also deeply human. The series that followed his example did not simply replicate his formula; They expanded it, exploring new depths and nuances.

The Sopranos is not just another series in the history of television. It is a milestone, a before and after that allowed series like Breaking Bad and Mad Men to shine with their own light, showing that darkness and complexity can be the soul of the most captivating stories.