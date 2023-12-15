In September six years ago, in a match against Crystal Palace, Guardiola turned to a thirteen-year-old boy to ask him to speed up the restart of the game. That young man, in the club where he has played since he was nine years old, scored the first goal for Pep's team yesterday in Belgrade

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

@ dchinellato

December 14 – 7.17pm – London

It was September 2017, Manchester City was playing at the Etihad Stadium against Crystal Palace, demolished 5-0. At one point in that match, Pep Guardiola approaches a 13-year-old ball boy, puts his hand on his shoulder and talks to him for a while, asking him to put the ball back into play faster. That ball boy was Micah Hamilton: yesterday in Belgrade against Red Star, in the last match of the Champions League group, that young boy who has now become a promising player scored his first goal for City, in his first match as a starter. “Was it really him? – said Pep after he was shown the photo of ball boy Hamilton in the press room – What an incredible story.”