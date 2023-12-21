After more than three months, the decline in fuel prices ends. The rise in price lists is linked to the growth in oil prices but various factors also influence, such as the recent attacks by the Houthis on merchant ships and oil tankers transiting the Red Sea.

These days the news that attacks carried out on ships in transit in the Red Sea by Yemeni militias, supported by Iran, has pushed most shipowners, including MSC, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen and Cma-CGM, to divert the routes of their ships. Circumnavigating Africa, however, has costs and times much longer than crossing the arm of the sea that runs along the Arabian Peninsula.

Waiting for an international task force made up of ships and planes from around twenty countries (including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Japan), you start patrolling and escort ships, the schedule is somewhat uncertain.

Italy has also already taken action, sending the “Virginio Fasan“, a Fremm class frigate (European Multi Mission Frigate), currently present off the Israeli coast, and previously engaged in missions to combat the phenomenon of piracy Somali..

all this is linked to the current trend of fuel prices, with Eni has increased its recommended prices by one cent per litre of petrol and diesel, for unleaded petrol it is the first increase since 12 September (since then the six-legged dog group has reduced the recommended prices by 24 cents per litre), while for diesel it is the first increase since 15 September , a month from which the drop was 22 cents.

Yesterday (20 December) from the managers of around 18 thousand plants at the specific Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, al self-service petrol is priced at 1.767 euros/litre (-1 thousandth of the previous reading) and diesel at 1.732 euros/litre (unchanged). At the servicegreen at 1.909 euros/litre (unchanged), diesel at 1.873 euros/litre (unchanged), LPG at 0.717 euros/litre (unchanged), methane at 1.450 euros/kg (unchanged) and LNG at 1.417 euros/kg (unchanged) .

The story is different along the motorway arteries, petrol at 1.854 euros/litre (2.123 served), diesel at 1.827 euros/litre (2.101 served), LPG at 0.847 euros/litre, methane at 1.540 euros/kg and LNG at 1.447 euros/kg.