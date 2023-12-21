Bertín Osborne has been in charge of filling the set of El Hormiguero with rhythm. The singer has been with Pablo Motos again in a night full of laughter, confessions and great moments.

It is difficult for the guest to surprise you with a story, since they have thousands and many of them have already been told. However, the fact that he spent an entire weekend with Frank Sinatra is something that no one expected.

As he stated, he was in Miami after releasing an album in English with his son-in-law. It was he who invited him to the Sinatra concert in the front row: “I almost died,” Bertín said, ensuring that he is his favorite singer in history.

After enjoying her voice, Frank invited them to a party at his house and our guest, of course, accepted. The party where “there were only guys” went on and he ended up spending the entire weekend there. Seeing is believing!