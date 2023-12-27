Human beings have developed a peculiar relationship of love and hate towards flatulence. Depending on the context and the people involved, a fart can be interpreted in a comical way or it can have an offensive meaning. If a person chose to throw one at your face, your logical reaction would range between indignation and aggressiveness. Nobody could blame you.

This being the case, and despite the trivial aspect of their existence (they are a natural product of our body, after all), it is normal that certain farts have marked the course of history. Not on a large scale, but through small revolts, confrontations, confusion and even wars that, yes, were originally due to Historical Flatulence. Farts capable of raising a nation in arms.

Naturally, the oldest records of such legends date back to the times of Greek and Roman antiquity. The first historian known to have dated a revolution caused by a fart was Herodotus, perhaps the greatest of his time and whose works, especially Histories, still serve today as an essential source for understanding the world of our ancestors. It is there where we find the story of Amasis's fart.

My Egyptian kingdom for a flatulence

Amasis was one of the trusted generals of Apries, also known as Haaibra-Uahibra, one of the pharaohs of the last dynasty of Ancient Egypt. At that time, the projection of the once glorious empire was not very buoyant, so Apries had to deal with endless war problems related to the expansion of other annoying neighbors (such as the Greeks, the Babylonians and the Jews).

The origin of his misfortune would be linked to one of the many invasions that his domains suffered. When the Mycenaean Greeks took over a large part of present-day Libya, Apries sent a handful of “native” soldiers and mercenary troops (foreign paid fighters with no loyalty other than money). The campaign was a legendary disaster and caused great unrest among troops loyal to Apries.

Chaos broke out in the province and riots took place. The devastated Egyptian soldiers and mercenaries turned on each other. The process undermined credibility and leadership so much that when he sent one of his best generals to solve the problem, Sisters, he picked up on the soldiers' discomfort and did what every man in his place would have done: declared himself “pharaoh.” The revolt against Apries was already irreversible.

The poor pharaoh would not last long, but not before being ridiculed to the point of excess. When Apries sent a messenger to Amasis to remind him of his position and the consequences of his betrayal, Amasis responded with a resounding and resounding pedo. “Send that back,” he must have snapped at the respectable Apries delegate. And there he went.

For Apries, the entire flatulent incident would mean his definitive end: Amasis would rise to the throne, end his life and take over his kingdom.

The fart opened a local conflict for power and a war where the future of the dynasty would be settled. Apries had already lost Jerusalem to Babylon, and his rebellious neighbors did everything possible to overthrow him. They showed their support for Amasis, which forced Apries into exile. After organizing a small army, he returned to Egypt in order to regain his throne. The expedition was another stratospheric failure that ended his life, his lineage, his inheritance, and his throne. Fart through.

If the fart reported by Herodotus was more coincidental than causal, the one narrated by another historian of Antiquity, Flavius ​​Josephus, served as a trigger for a full-blown revolt.

The fart that caused a revolt in Judea

These were the happy times of the unified and peaceful Roman Empire, at its peak of expansion, around the year 52 after Christ. By then the Roman bureaucracy had expanded enough to manage the Mediterranean lands of the Middle East, including the wide swath of land that served as the homeland of the Jews. They were turbulent times, decades after the death of Christ and in the midst of a flurry of legends about his figure.





Model of the Temple of Jerusalem, which would be destroyed by Roman troops twenty years after the flatulent incidents. (Juan R. Cuadra/Wikipedia)

In Judea, coexistence between Roman citizens, Orthodox Jews, Hellenized Jews, Greeks and settlers of all types had worsened. To the unwelcome nature of the Roman invasion we had to add the always complicated conjugation of various rites, sensibilities and religions in a volatile and small region. The sum of all the factors caused the first of the great revolts Jews of the first century. That and a fart.

In the midst of Venditio Cumano as procurator of Judea, the celebration of a Passover unleashed a gigantic revolt that ended the lives of thousands of local Jews. In full religious splendor, the local community approached the Temple of Jerusalem as their tradition commanded. Cumano, like other prosecutors, chose to deploy a small contingent of soldiers in order to monitor the proceedings and preserve tranquility and order if necessary.

Until then, nothing exceptional. The origin of our flatulent history, as recounted in the texts of Flavius ​​Josephus, comes from the hand of a soldier with a special flair for mockery. After directing various outbursts and insults towards the Jews gathered in the temple, one of the Roman subordinates bent down, raised his skirts and while holding his buttocks towards the crowd he let out a loud and grotesque fart. The Jews, scandalizedThey reacted by stoning the Roman soldiers.





What have the Romans ever done for us? Well fart.

The matter did not stop there. The soldier's provocation spurred a sudden protest against the figure of Cumanus, of whose rule the local population had a low opinion. Cumanus, in a state of panic, surrounded himself with a substantial bulk of Roman troops in Jerusalem and he equipped himself in a nearby fortress. Apparently, between clashes and avalanches caused by crowding and street chaos, between 20,000 and 30,000 people died. Flavius ​​Josephus' figures can only be considered exaggerated.

However, it is possible that thousands of people perished that day, given the scale of violence that would reach the more severe Jewish revolts of the following century. Barely twenty years later and with Judea already a full-fledged Roman province, various popular uprisings transformed into wars of the first magnitude. In the year 70, imperial troops besieged and destroyed Jerusalem and repressed the Jewish population with extraordinary harshness, who would rebel on more occasions.

Fish have their gas too

As if two (!) examples were not enough, we are forced to include another chanante episode in this brief but long history of war farts. On this occasion, we travel directly to the 20th century and change the object of our study. From humans to fish.

It is known that relations between Sweden and Russia have never been entirely friendly. To their particular historical disputes for control of Eastern and Northern Europe, a delicate border space in the Baltic Sea had to be added during the years of the Iron Curtain. Although Sweden has not been a NATO member country until the last year, it has always observed with suspicion the Russian assertiveness on the Baltic coasts, its natural outlet towards the Atlantic from the continental heart.





How to explain to you. (Sticker Mule/Unsplash)

The suspicion remains today, and is one of the reasons why the Scandinavian country recovered compulsory military service. But in the early eighties the issue was more thorny. For an understandable reason: in 1981, a submarine Russian emerged in Swedish maritime waters, very close to the Nordic country's main naval base and loaded with nuclear weapons. The incident would go down in history as “whiskey on the rocks” (after the typology of the Soviet submarine, a U-137) and aggravated Swedish suspicions.

Since then, the Swedish military services have been on the lookout, regularly detecting strange and mysterious sounds coming from the depths of the Baltic. Intuition pointed to new Russian submarines lurking around, but they had no consistent evidence.

Sweden had identified a strange sound in the waters of the Baltic, and believed by logical reasoning that it was a Russian submarine.

The story dragged on for more than a decade until in 1994 a new unidentified noise exploded within the Swedish government. Prime Minister Carl Bildt, since then firmly alienated in the European hardline against Russia, wrote a furious letter to Boris Yeltsin demanding that he take more competent control of his submarines. Sweden believed, and did so with some reason, that Russia was trying to tickle it. He accident diplomat was seen on the horizon.

What happened? That a group of Swedish researchers discovered what the noises were really caused by. They were not submarines, but fish. Herrings farting. Such a surreal conclusion has since been explained very often by Magnus Wahlberg, one of the scientists in charge of unraveling the mystery. It turns out that fish suffer from flatulence, and that when they emit their gases the sound is similar to frying bacon, little bubbles coming to the surface.

It is not difficult to imagine Bildt's face when he read the conclusions of the research, nor the astonishment of the scientists when they bought a herring, took it to a fish tank and, after observing it, verified that it was, in fact, farting. Farts that almost caused a diplomatic incident, but at least more harmless than that of the Roman soldier or our good friend Amasis.

*An earlier version of this article was published in February 2018