A common phenomenon in cities is supermarket carts that are abandoned far from their place, hindering passage or parking.

Sometimes we wonder what makes some people not return them to their rightful place, when it is a social norm that everyone should comply with. The explanation, according to science, has to do with psychological and social factors that influence behavior.

There are several reasons why most people may choose not to return carts to their place of origin. Some of them are:

Comfort: Returning the stroller can be a hassle, especially if it's far from the car. Lack of time: If you are in a hurry, you may not have the time to return the cart. Lack of consideration: Some people just don't care about others and don't mind leaving the cart lying around. Mistaken beliefs: Many people believe that it is the job of supermarket employees to return carts, but this is not the case. If you took it, return it, it's that simple.

It is not a minor gesture, it is a sign of social dysfunction

A curious aspect of human behavior is the lack of moral awareness that some individuals show when carrying out actions that, although they seem insignificant, affect collective well-being.

As we already mentioned, a clear example is the act of returning the shopping cart to its place after usesomething that we all know is appropriate and convenient.

However, there is no law against leaving it lying anywhere in the parking lot. It is in this context that it leads to the question: Is returning the shopping cart just a sign of politeness or a deeper reflection of each person's personal ethics?

In reality, it is a paradigmatic case of whether a person will do the right thing without being forced to do so.

A study published in the journal Scientific American, the scientist Krystal D’Costa analyzes the possible causes of this behavior that seems simple, but reveals a lot about us.

Some people say that the place where they leave the strollers is too far away, others that they have physical problems, among many other things. What is interesting is that social pressure has a lot to do with it.

Those who decide to return it may be afraid of what others think or simply imitate what those closest to them do.

On the contrary, those who do not follow this social norm may be more focused on their own goals, such as returning home early or avoiding traffic.

D'Costa emphasizes that The environment also influences how we behave socially.. Experiments have shown that people tend to follow established social norms if the place where they are reflects order and cleanliness.

In this way, science has shed light on this issue, where it is confirmed that the lack of civility when leaving abandoned carts reveals a attitude of indifference and selfishness towards public space and the people who share it.

Although it may seem like a trivial act, the decision of whether or not to return the car after shopping reveals a lot about ethics and consideration for others.