The Indian Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the legitimacy of the Government of India’s decision to revoke the “special status” of Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Indian state claimed by Pakistan and the subject of an ancient territorial dispute. Various people, groups and political parties had presented dozens of appeals to the Supreme Court, accusing the government’s decision of being unconstitutional. The Court rejected the appeals, arguing that Kashmir cannot have a “local sovereignty” different from that of other states, and that the “special status” it had been granted had only temporary value.

Kashmir, whose formal name is Jammu and Kashmir, had for years had a “special status” on the basis of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which among other things gave the state a very high degree of autonomy. In August 2019, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – of the conservative, nationalist and Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – decided to remove the “special status” from Kashmir. The decision was part of a broader political project by Modi’s government, which since its first election in 2014 had always shown that it considered Kashmir a problem: in the only Indian state with a Muslim and non-Hindu majority, in fact, they operated as for decades separatist groups supported and financed by Pakistan, a country with which India has fought several wars.

Two months later he then divided the state into two different territories: one that continued to have the same name and another, on the border with China, called Ladakh. Unlike other Indian states, which have their own governments, these two are governed directly by the central government. The decision had caused widespread protests in the region.

Article 370 had been very important for the state of Kashmir, because it is the legal basis with which at the beginning of the 1950s, after the British renounced India as their colony, the inclusion of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian state.

In fact, Kashmir was different from the rest of the territories that would end up under the control of the new government of India: it had a Muslim majority, while the rest of the country was Hindu. Article 370 was written to allow Kashmir to have its own Constitution and flag, and to retain jurisdiction over all matters except foreign policy, defense and communications. It was also specified that it was forbidden for people from outside to buy territories in Kashmir, a guarantee to avoid major demographic changes.