The superhero bubble burst! Is there salvation for the genre or has the audience reached an insurmountable fatigue? What will be the strategy to follow?

Tired of superhero movies and series? They come out of our ears, so it's not surprising. But why did they work like a shot and now it is difficult for them to collect at the box office and arouse the interest of the audience? Is it something temporary? What is to come in 2024 and how are the studies going to work to reengage us? We tell you!

The first thing to say about this is that the numbers don't lie: the superhero genre has stopped performing as it did before.

There are many reasons that can be brought to light. overexploitation, the way in which some projects affect others in a chain reaction and it is even considered that the excess of CGI is one of the causes of the famous superhero fatigue.

The two labels that are feeling the repercussions of generalized fatigue with the greatest impact are the UCM with the catastrophe of The Marvels and series like Secret Invasion performing at half throttle and the recently closed UEDC that has had three good hits this year with The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the lost kingdom.

In the case of DC we have witnessed the blows of a fictional universe that James Gunn is going to reformulate with a very different vision while the UCM has suffered more than ever from production stops, changes in plans and yes, also saturation. of titles. In fact, one of the immediate consequences is the reduction of films that will reach commercial theaters in 2024.

We already told you: 2024 will be the year of the spider… or at least of many of the villains related to Spidey.

Are you tired of superhero genre? What projects are you most looking forward to? Do R-rated movies and series have a better chance of succeeding or does it have nothing to do with it?

