Universal is carrying out several moves that seem to complicate the arrival of Super Nintendo World in Spain. Are they going to the United Kingdom?

Rumors about Universal interested in opening theme parks in Europe were aligned with the intention of sale of PortAventura to raise the hopes of amusement park fans. The possibility of the Super Nintendo World theme park opening in Spain is something that invites us to dream, but it is possible that the dream will be broken. New indications suggest the possibility of Universal opening its European park in the United Kingdom.

The first of them is a record made by NBCUniversal Media in September of this year, through which the domains universalgreatbritain.com and universalstudiosgreatbritain.com were secured. The second clue or clue is in the compra de Cloud Wing UK Limited. Comcast recently acquired this company, and the interesting thing is that its new acquisition owns a land located in Bedford, almost 75 km from London, with an area of ​​200 hectares. It is what you can see below:

This land was already studied a few years ago to provide shelter for the The London Resort, given its good connections. It could be the same place where Universal decided to set up the European park Universal Studios Great Britain. In fact, the company has been studying this possibility for some time, as can be seen with the concept art that has recently leaked.

TheMainStreetNews y Ally! They recently published an image showing the concept art de Universal Great Britain and, although they clarify that it is somewhat old, it is a clear sign that Universal has been considering opening its park on British land. Which lines up with his latest movements.

✨ Universal Rumours As you may have seen by now, there have been newly released rumours about a Universal Great Britain resort. I’ve been following these for some weeks now, and now me and @aalllllyyyyyy are sharing a first look at a concept art for this project. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/jRmobsWYkQ — TheMainStreetNews (@TMainStreetNews) December 18, 2023

What does this mean for PortAventura and Super Nintendo World in Spain? Everything and nothing at the same time. The authors of this same leak point out that there are many canceled Universal projects, and that the one in the United Kingdom could be another one, although the latest clues indicate otherwise.

Likewise, and as TheMainStreetNews highlights on X (Twitter), All this does not detract from the credibility of the rumors of Universal buying PortAventura. What's more, he emphasizes that “there are two different projects with two different possibilities.” Hope is still there, although at the moment there is no official movement in this regard.

