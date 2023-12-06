The super mario movie It was a real success both at the international box office and after its arrival on streaming platforms. The magnum opus of Illumination and Nintendo In the cinematographic field he has not stopped achieving successes and achieving great goals.

For example, it managed to collect an exorbitant amount of money at the box office during the first few days. It has also been the animated film most successful of all time and for months it was occupying the billboards as the Top 1 most viewed.

Where other tapes like Detective Pikachu They were less successful Super Mario Bros has managed to succeed, with a perfect approach to the Nintendero audience, and a combination of action and story that was able to hook even those who are not fans of the games.

Without a doubt the film has been a great triumphensuring at Nintendo:

The intention of doing future projects in the cinematographic field. Open the way for more Super Mario adaptations in theaters. Give prominence to characters like Peach and Bowser so that they stand out on their own. Being the first stone on the way to releasing new games like Wonder and Princess Peach or Mario Vs Donkey Kong.

Where other animated films failed or had less impact, the super mario movie triumph.