We recently learned that, in addition to the Oscars, it seems that it has also been nominated for the Golden Globes.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, as well as for Latin America, it seems that a strategy guide is on the way. Nintendo has expanded the Super Mario Bros. movie universe with a companion strategy guide.

Although it is only available in Japanese for now, This guide provides a detailed walkthrough of key moments from the film, breaks down the characters and highlights a series of references to Mario games, Nintendo history, and other titles from the brand. This offering is expected to be translated into more languages ​​soon, offering a deeper dive into secrets and details that might have gone unnoticed in the Super Mario movie.

An opportunity to learn curious details! We will be attentive to more information, but you can now take a look at the strategy guide in Japanese through the official Nintendo website.

We will be attentive to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it?

