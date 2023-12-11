In addition to the Oscars, it seems that it has also been nominated for the Golden Globes here. You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about your reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, as well as for Latin America, it seems that the film is breaking streaming records. This is confirmed:

This film has become the highest-grossing film of the year and the second highest-grossing of all time in animation. It is positioned as the most viewed film in streaming in the United States in 2023. Despite its late release on streaming services such as Peacock and Netflix, it achieves first place in views. This list of the 10 most watched movies in the US in 2023 has been published:

We will be attentive to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

