In addition to the Oscars, it seems that she has also been nominated here. You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, as well as for Latin America, it seems that the film has received no more and no less than three nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes awards. They are these:

best original song

“Addicted to Romance”, by Bruce Springsteen for ‘It Got to Me’ “Dance the Night”, by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa & Caroline Ailin for ‘Barbie’ “I’m Just Ken”, by Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt for ‘Barbie’

“Peaches”, by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker for ‘Super Mario Bros.: The Movie’

“Road to Freedom”, de Lenny Kravitz para ‘Rustin’

“What Was I Made For?”, de Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell para ‘Barbie’

Best animated film

‘The Boy and the Heron’, by Hayao Miyazaki ​’Elemental’, by Peter Sohn ​’Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’, by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin Thompson

​’Super Mario Bros. The Movie’, by Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic

​’Suzume’, by Makoto Shinkai ​’Wish: The Power of Wishes’, by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn

Best box office film

‘Barbie’, by Greta Gerwig ​’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′, by James Gunn ​’John Wick 4′, by Chad Stahelski ​’Mission: Impossible – Deadly Sentence. Part 1′, by Christopher McQuarrie ​’Oppenheimer’, by Christopher Nolan ​’Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’, by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin Thompson

​’Super Mario Bros. The Movie’, by Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic

​’Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, de Sam Wrench

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead with 9 and 8 nominations. Succession stands out in series with 9. New categories include best box office film, where Mario’s has sneaked in. The ceremony will be on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills and you have the rest of the nominees here.

We will be attentive to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

Fuente.