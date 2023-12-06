There is a Netflix date for the Super Mario movie! We recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie on Netflix

They are related to its arrival on more streaming services. After its debut on Peacock and its announcement for Movistar in Spain, as well as details of its arrival in Latin America, now Netflix has confirmed that the film will arrive on its platform December 3, 2023. That’s the chosen date!

Get ready to immerse yourself in the mushroom kingdom! The iconic Super Mario Bros. adventure comes to life on the Netflix screen, bringing with it the magic of colorful worlds and the excitement of legendary platforms. The film promises a rollercoaster of nostalgia for longtime fans and a fresh injection of fun for a new generation. With a renowned cast and a script that promises unbridled thrills, get ready for an epic journey now on Netflix!

The film continues to break multiple records at the box office, as you can see. We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

Fuente.