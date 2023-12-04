You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, this time we have information for Latin America, since there the film has reached new streaming services. This is what was shared:

Debut en Streaming:

Initially on Peacock, available only in the United States.

Launch in Mexico and LATAM:

Available on a popular streaming service (HBO Max) from December 1st at no additional charge. It offers Latin dubbing and the option of an English version with Spanish subtitles.

Upcoming Releases:

Debut on Netflix from December 3, apparently only for the United States. Expansion to another platform and more territories in the near future.

Other Streaming Platforms:

Available for purchase or rental on YouTube, Google Play Movies, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video. Requires additional payment to view on devices at home.

The Super Mario movie continues to break multiple box office records, as you can see. We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

