This has been the tremendous success that the super mario bros movie has managed to literally sweep Netflix. The change of platform for the successful Nintendo film has brought great benefits for the streaming platform and also for the film itself.

In fact, the film has joined the top 10 films with the best performance and number of views within the first few days of being added to Netflix. In fact right now the super mario movie It is in the top 9, and has remained in the top 10 for a week, since it has been added recently.

What’s more, last week, the super mario movie It had a total of 3.1 million views on Netflix, reaching number 9 in this top composed of:

Leo

Family Switch

Best Christmas. Ever!

Catering Christmas

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Silencing

The Killer

Dr Seuss The Grinch

The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Christmas Chronicles

