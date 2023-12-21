Football fans and anyone who has a penny invested in this industry have been glued to their screens for hours for news that marks a before and after in the world of sports. This morning, the Court of Justice of the European Union issued a ruling in which it shows its disagreement with FIFA and UEFA for putting obstacles in the way of competition, such as the Super League.

A defeat for the governing bodies, of course, because it limits their ability to restrict access to the football market, ending their monopoly. But, although the Super League has won the legal battle to exist, it now has the most difficult and important battle: politics.

What happened today? In its ruling, the CJEU establishes that the way of acting of the governing bodies of European football does not comply with the law and that they do not have the power to make decisions such as prohibiting the Super League, or proposing sanctions for those who participate. “The rules of FIFA and UEFA that make any new club football competition subject to prior authorization and that prohibit clubs and players from participating in it, under penalty of sanctions, are illegal.”

That would leave the door open to the launch of new tournaments such as the Super League: “Likewise, the rules that attribute to FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights derived from these competitions may restrict competition.” .

But be careful. Because the ruling does not reach a ruling on the Super League specifically nor does it reach a concrete evaluation of its legality. What it does is simply provide an interpretative framework for justice to apply Union law when the time comes. The court has made it clear that its ruling “does not mean that a competition like the Super League project must necessarily be approved”but rather it is a verdict on the rules of FIFA and UEFA in general.

Legal achieved, political challenge pending. Although it may be possible legally, politically they have to convince everyone that their project works. It is one thing for the CJEU to let you exist because otherwise the laws of free competition are violated. And it is quite another for everyone to agree. In this case, the Super League has to convince: UEFA, all the domestic leagues and small clubs, the powerful clubs of England, France and Germany and the federations and governments.

As Francisco Fonseca Morilla, an expert jurist on the subject, explains in this Relevo article: “This ruling, in contrast to what some and others say, is saying: “Hey, sit down and negotiate what the fair and proportional conditions are. that allow you to do this. That they reach an agreement between the Super League and the Champions League, that is what the court calls objective and proportional criteria. And if the Super League finds them restrictive, it will have to appeal again and reach an agreement with UEFA.” Come on, today's ruling is by no means the end of this story, but rather the beginning.

And negotiate with the teams. What would happen if they now take three teams like PSG, Juventus and Bayern and say they don't enter the Super League? It must be remembered that Real Madrid and Barcelona have been one of the few founding clubs that have remained on the Super League ship. Meanwhile, the English surrendered to political pressure and other teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus also took a step back.

For now, Manchester United has already said that it remains committed to playing in UEFA-run competitions despite the EU court's verdict. “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participating in UEFA, Premier League and other club competitions through the ECA for the continued development of European football,” the club said. Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also positioned themselves along the same lines.

The Premier is not subject to EU laws. It must be remembered that, since Brexit, the United Kingdom is outside many of the European laws, so clubs would not be able to appeal to the European Court, even if the new proposal is approved. The UK government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport has issued a statement saying a bill about to be passed sets up a new independent football regulator that would make it illegal for British clubs to join together.

“We will shortly introduce legislation to make this a reality and stop clubs from joining similar separatist competitions in the future,” a Government spokesman said.

What if Saudi Arabia buys it? Among the different scenarios, one that already resonates in the heads of many heavyweights of this sport as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, representative of the European Club Association, is what happens if the Super League is created, all the clubs are in it and suddenly Saudi Arabia arrives, buys it, brings in its clubs and takes the competition to its country. Once you leave the UEFA umbrella, it is obvious that the oil bosses can buy you.

Saudi Arabia has already spent at least €5.7 billion on sports deals since the beginning of 2021, according to The Guardian. The Saudi Pro League is establishing itself as a new football superpower, attracting a host of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr and others such as Karim Benzema, Neymar and Jordan Henderson following the same path. In fact, the rapid rise of the Saudi Pro League has led experts and journalists to claim that Saudi Arabia could buy the entire Champions League franchise in the near future, in the wake of an unprecedented rise in oil prices.

It's something we've already seen with golf. In October 2021, the country invested around 1,815 million euros in the creation of LIV golf. Something that bothered the PGA Tour, the other most important men's professional golf circuit in the world, who initiated legal action against this new Arab initiative. One of the lawsuits accused the Saudi tour of “using astronomical sums of money” in an attempt to use international players to “wash the country's image.” The battle ended with a merger agreement to create a conglomerate that now reigns over professional golf and will do so for years to come. The new president? Yasir al-Rumayyan. The price of the agreement? 1,000 million.

