The Game Awards 2023 will be held next week and little by little more companies confirm their attendance. SEGA will be one of them and will not only have a passive participation, but apparently is cooking up a succulent surprise.

Just like Xbox did, SEGA is inviting all its fans not to miss the event organized by Geoff Keighleyhinting at the revelation of some very important project, under the motto “new era, new energy“.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

What will SEGA announce at The Game Awards 2023?

We know this information thanks to content creators who received an invitation directly from SEGA to attend the event, among these people are Curiousjoi y Maximilian Death. As on other occasions, Geoff Keighley, aware of these prepared surprises, took advantage of his (X) Twitter account to echo the message, warning that “it’s just the beginning“.

So far that is all that is officially known, so the only thing that can be done is speculate about what SEGA could be preparing.

SEGA could reveal its super game at The Game Awards 2023 (image: Maximilian Dood, via Twitter)

It is possible that with that phrase SEGA could be referring to a remake and it could well be that of Jet Set Radio, which was supposedly leaked months ago.

However, the possibility that SEGA will take advantage of the night to announce its ambitious “super game”since we must take into account that the invitation has reached creators of diverse content, not focused on a single genre, which suggests the wide scope of SEGA’s ambitious project.

In case you missed it: Will SEGA’s ambitious super game have NFTs?

We’ll keep you posted on what SEGA reveals next. December 7th in The Game Awards 2023.

What do you think SEGA will show at The Game Awards 2023? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to SEGA by visiting this page.

Related video: Let’s celebrate 60 years of SEGA with its 5 most iconic franchises

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2, 3

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News